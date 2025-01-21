Cheryl Burke makes shocking revelation about her traumatic past

Cheryl Burke has recently revealed she was sexually abused as a child at a very young age.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Oldish podcast, the Dancing with the Stars alum recalled she and her step-sister were sexually harassed by a family friend, who was also a caretaker that was taking care of them.

Explaining how the caretaker was sentenced, Cheryl mentioned that it was her sisters’ best friend who told her mother and later, the caretaker was taken into custody.

“I testified in court when I was nine years old,” said the American dancer.

Cheryl pointed out that she was “already gaslighting” herself as she could not believed that she was testifying against the caretaker at nine years old.

The TV personality disclosed that she was traumatised by this incident that led to unhealthy thoughts.

“I already felt, at 9 years old, like, I was the pedophile. That's how they made me feel,” she noted.

Cheryl added, “The quiet version of me was dangerous because the voices in my head got louder.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the professional dancer elaborated on how that tough moment impacted her life.

Cheryl shared that she made peace with her past but she didn’t forgive her molester.

Meanwhile, she also discussed about her journey to healing that began after she found out her abuser had other underaged victims as well.

“It wasn't just me… A whole bunch of kids came out, and that was when I stopped the gaslighting and all of it,” stated the 40-year-old.