James Cameron updates on ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ production, ‘well ahead’

James Cameron on 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'

Avatar: Fire And Ash is not too far from the big screen.

James Cameron has assured fans that the return to Pandora’s stunning landscapes in Avatar 3 will not take as long as the wait for its prequel.

Speaking to Empire before the holiday weekend, the Oscar-winning director revealed that the production is "well ahead of the curve" as they work toward the planned release date of December 19.

Cameron, who began the two-year post-production process in late 2023, described the current phase as "hectic" but expressed confidence in the film's progress.

"It’s in strong shape, I think," he stated. "We’ve doubled the number of shots finished at this stage of the game than we had on movie two [and] the films are about equal length. So that puts us well ahead of the curve, which is something I’ve never, frankly, experienced before.”

The director noted that the current process is “a little bit less nightmarish” compared to earlier films, adding, “We’re getting to the point where we’re actually getting good at this.”

With nearly $5 billion in box office earnings from the first two Avatar films, the franchise's success speaks to the effectiveness of their evolving production techniques.

Cameron teased “really clever action set-pieces” that are designed to “get your blood up,” while promising a new level of character depth and intrigue.

He remarked, “We’re just starting to riff on it and twist it and turn it,” referring to the upcoming installments, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. He acknowledged the risk in pushing boundaries but emphasized the necessity of making bold creative choices.

“We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it goes, ‘F—, that’s not what I signed up for.’ But if you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money. That alone is not sufficient to create success, but it’s necessary. You’ve got to break the mold every fricking time.”