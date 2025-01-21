Laura Dern remembers late David Lynch on actor’s birthday

Laura Dern missed late David Lynch on birthday

Laura Dern misses the late actor David Lynch on his birthday.

The actress shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Monday, honoring her longtime collaborator just days after news of his passing.

In her heartfelt message, Dern celebrated Lynch’s birthday and expressed the depth of her loss, writing, “Happy birthday, tidbit. I will love and miss you every day for the rest of my life.”

Lynch, who discovered Dern when she was 17 and cast her in Blue Velvet, had affectionately nicknamed her "Tidbit."

This bond was evident when Dern, alongside Kyle MacLachlan—whom Lynch called “Kale”—presented the director with his Academy Honorary Award in 2019.

Reflecting on their unique relationship, Dern shared, “His nicknames for us have stuck as we share the privilege of working with him our entire adult lives.”

She also highlighted Lynch’s infectious passion, stating, “Everyone who works alongside David feels that electricity. It’s his enthusiasm and passion that he brings to set that infuses you with that sense that you’re doing what you were always meant to.”

Throughout her career, Dern became one of Lynch’s most significant muses, collaborating on several iconic projects.

Her role as Sandy Williams in the 1986 mystery thriller Blue Velvet marked her first major collaboration with Lynch. She further cemented her status in his world with her performance in Wild at Heart (1990), playing Lula Pace Fortune, who goes on the run with her boyfriend.

Dern also starred in Lynch’s final film, Inland Empire (2006), portraying an actress whose reality begins to merge with the character she’s playing. In 2017, Dern appeared in Twin Peaks: The Return, embodying the enigmatic Diane Evans, a character shrouded in mystery until that point.

Lynch's artistic vision and deep connection with his collaborators left an indelible mark on the film industry, and Dern’s tribute underscores the profound impact he had on her life and career.