Jeremy Renner reflects on healing through 'Hyperbaric' oxygen therapy after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner reveals one treatment that helped recover from snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is open to “discuss all things good in life” sitting in his “Hyperbaric” chamber getting oxygen therapy.

The actor recently gave fans an inside look at one of the key treatments aiding his recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident two years ago.

The Hawkeye actor shared a smiling selfie from within a hyperbaric chamber on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 19, describing the therapy as an essential part of his healing journey.

“Taking care of business; this office of mine has been such a blessing and absolute champion for wellness,” Renner, 54, captioned the photo, which showed a white tube under his mouth.

He further explained, “Hyperbaric at 2 atmos has been a staple in my life for 20 months now. 02 is essential for our life and our longevity…. Pull up a chair and let’s discuss all things good in life today !!! #MyNextBreath.”

Hyperbaric chambers, as noted by the Cleveland Clinic, accelerate the healing of damaged tissues by providing patients with 100% oxygen in a pressurized environment, promoting the growth of new skin, blood vessels, and connective tissue.

The term "Hyperbaric at 2 atmos" refers to the pressure within the chamber, equivalent to two times the normal atmospheric pressure, a detail explained by Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Renner’s accident occurred on Jan. 1, 2023, when he was run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow in Reno, Nevada, while attempting to prevent the vehicle from hitting his nephew.

The incident left him with "blunt chest trauma" and other severe injuries, setting off a challenging recovery process that Renner continues to navigate with the help of treatments like hyperbaric oxygen therapy.