Black Eyed Peas cancel Las Vegas residency due to unknown 'current circumstances'

Black Eyed Peas' 2025 Las Vegas residency cancelled

Black Eyed Peas won’t be making it happen in Las Vegas anymore.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the Black Eyed Peas announced via Instagram Stories that they are canceling their highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to "current circumstances."

In a heartfelt message to their fans, known as Peabodies, the group wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned."

They assured fans that full refunds would be issued automatically by ticket providers and encouraged them to stay tuned for future performances by following their updates.

The residency, titled Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency, was announced in September 2024.

Black Eyed Peas/Instagram

Scheduled to take place at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the show was intended to run on 15 dates throughout February, March, and May. This marked the group’s first residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

"Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience," Will.i.am said in an earlier statement.

The residency was set to feature not only the group's current members—Will.i.am, Apple de Ap, Taboo, and J. Rey Soul, who joined in 2018—but also an artificial intelligence entity named "Vida."

This concept aligned with the group's futuristic vision, as Will.i.am noted, “We predicted this in 2009 with The E.N.D. album and the avatar personality in the video and the character on our album cover.

When I was running around the projects as a kid in L.A. and Apple was running around in the Philippines, to think that we would have the first AI member of a globally recognized urban pop-hip-hop group … man.”

The group's innovative approach to music and performance remains a key element of their brand, and fans are eagerly awaiting what they will bring to the stage in the future.