Liam Payne’s family, friends collect massive charity for children with cancer

Liam Payne’s family, friends collecting charity for cancer kids

Liam Payne’s friends and family are trying their best to build a legacy over the late singer’s name.

The One Direction star's friends and family have raised a remarkable £31,303 for Great Ormond Street Hospital following his funeral in November.

An additional £1,808 has been contributed through online donations, primarily from devoted fans, to support the construction of a new children's cancer unit.

A source shared with The Sun, "Everyone is still coming to terms with the tragic loss of Liam, but there is some comfort in knowing the legacy he leaves behind”.

“Everyone dug deep at the service, and the amount raised is staggering — it will help change lives. Aside from his love of music, Liam was passionate about helping others, especially children, due to his love of being a father to little Bear."

Liz Tait, director of fundraising at Great Ormond Street Hospital, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We’re extremely touched and grateful for all the donations in memory of Liam, which will go towards building a brand new children’s cancer centre at Great Ormond Street. Our thoughts and sincere condolences continue to go out to Liam’s family and friends."

Liam's funeral was held at a small village church in Amersham, Bucks, with notable attendees including Simon Cowell, James Corden, and his ex-partner, Cheryl Tweedy, the mother of his son Bear.