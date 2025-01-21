Prince Andrew spotted looking tense at Windsor stables ahead of 65th birthday

Prince Andrew was recently seen making his way to the Windsor estate’s stables in his Range Rover.

It marked his first public appearance since being absent from the Royal Family’s Christmas festivities at Sandringham.

The Duke of York, 64, whose links to an alleged spy led to his exclusion from both the King and Queen's Christmas gathering and the royal lunch at Buckingham Palace, spent the holiday at his Royal Lodge residence with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Meanwhile, other royal members, including Andrew's daughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, celebrated elsewhere.

Andrew, who will soon turn 65, appeared solitary and dressed in a padded navy coat, sweater, dark trousers, and a striped helmet, reflecting a quiet return to his routine.