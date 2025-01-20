Prince William celebrates 20 years with Centrepoint as Prince Harry faces trial

Harry begins his High Court trial in London while William celebrates two decades as Centrepoint's Patron

Prince William will celebrate a significant milestone as he marks 20 years as Patron of Centrepoint, a homeless charity, during a visit to its Ealing service in London on Tuesday.

The Centrepoint facility provides vital support to homeless young people, offering services such as employment opportunities, educational access, and counselling to help them build independent futures.

This visit underscores the continued collaboration between Centrepoint and Prince William's Homewards initiative, furthering their shared mission to combat homelessness.



Meanwhile, across the city, Prince Harry's High Court trial begins, with the Duke of Sussex set to make appearances throughout the two-month proceedings.

Although it remains unclear exactly when Harry will arrive in the UK, he is expected to testify in the witness box for up to four days.

The trial comes amid ongoing tensions following Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties, a move that also saw him lose automatic police protection, which is typically provided to senior royals.