Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce special pre-game day ritual revealed

Stefanie Hill, former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader has seen Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship bloom up-close and revealed one tradition they never fail to perform.

The high-profile couple, both 35, have given multiple ‘couple goals’ moments to fans and apparently to Chiefs staff too.

Hill shared a TikTok where she recalled seeing the Anti-Hero hitmaker for the first time at Kelce’s game at the beginning of 2023-2024 football season.

The cheerleader recalled feeling nervous before her routine, "I physically can not focus because I'm like, 'That is Taylor Swift!'"

Revealing the lovebirds’ sweet tradition, Hill said, "At the end of the game, she would always meet Travis by the locker room," the former cheerleader shares.

She went on to share, "All those pictures of her game day outfits walking down red tunnels in Arrowhead [Stadium] are right next to the players' locker rooms, which is right next door to the Chiefs Cheer locker room. There were so many close encounters," she said of herself and Swift.

Hill admitted that she and the cheerleaders squad went into full fangirl mode every time they saw Swift. "So there was one game that we were like, 'We have just got to wait here and I'm sure we are gonna see her walk by and if we all stand by the door.'"