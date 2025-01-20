Spencer Pratt calls out Alex Cooper for alleged insensitivity towards Heidi Montag

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag lost their home in the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Spencer Pratt accused Alex Cooper for allegedly refusing to feature his wife Heidi Montag’s song on her Call Her Daddy podcast.

In a TikTok live-stream with Bethenny Frankel, on January 18, the 41-year-old reality TV personality revealed he had requested the 30-year-old podcaster to promote a song from his wife’s 2010’s album Superficial.

Following the loss of their Pacific Palisades home due to the wildfires, the couple has been using the 38-year-old singer’s music to raise funds.

The request followed the album’s recent rise in charts after they had lost their home to the Los Angeles fires. However, Spencer claimed that Alex had rejected his request and this left him extremely hurt, leaving a bad taste in his mouth.

"I asked Alex to post the song, and I texted her husband Matt Kaplan and I was like, 'Hey, it would really help,'" he told Bethenny.

"I kept tagging her, messaging, and then she wrote to me, 'We have a lot of people displaced at our house,’ and I’m like, 'Post the song, girl,'" The Hills star expressed frustratingly.

He didn’t hold back during the conversation, sharing his frustration by saying, "Respectfully, if I keep my platform, if I keep being an A-list, rich celebrity, she’s so f***ed, because I have beef with her now."

Bethenny was taken aback by Spencer’s shocking comment, and asked him who else is on his "hit list," to which the Television personality responded, "Right now, it’s only Alex Cooper."