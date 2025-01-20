Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's use of formal titles sparks fresh debate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s preference for formal titles among their staff has once again come under scrutiny following fresh claims in a recent Vanity Fair feature.
The article, which explores the Sussexes’ lives five years after stepping back from royal duties, has sparked online debate with allegations about their work environment.
According to the report, individuals involved in Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes and Harry’s book tour were reportedly instructed to address them as “sir” and “ma’am,” despite their non-royal status.
However, this practice was allegedly abandoned after one staff member resisted. Others interviewed suggested they were encouraged to use their first names instead.
This isn’t the first time such claims have surfaced. In 2024, the CEO of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 disclosed that he was given guidance on how to formally address the Duke and Duchess.
The contrasting accounts continue to add to the intrigue surrounding the Sussexes’ post-royal lives and professional dynamics.
'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash' is set to hit theatres on December 19, 2025
'The Brutalist' features Adrien Brody in the role of an Hungarian architect
Prince William and Catherine Middleton were married on Friday, April 29, 2011
King Charles, Prince William set to give big surprise to Prince Harry in US
Kanye West shared his dream city plans with fans
Shannon Beador addresses rumours that she was responsible for Alexis Bellino getting fired