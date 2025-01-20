Mark Wahlberg's 'Flight Risk' look leaves co-star Michelle Dockery in fits

'Flight Risk' is going to release on January 24, 2025

Michelle Dockery, who will be sharing screen with Mark Wahlberg in upcoming action film, has unveiled her first reaction to actor’s look in the movie.

Ted actor didn’t care about the good looks in all new flick, rather, he tried out something new to portray on-screen.

Mark just decided to go bald for his new role in Flight Risk.

According to Dockery, when she first met the Daddy’s Home actor, he had not shaved yet.

The 53-year-old shaved a week before the prep and everybody on set found it really ‘humourous’.

"When I first met Mark he hadn't yet shaved his head so it was Mark with his regular hair, and then it was just the week before we sort of had some prep and he decided to go for it and do it”, she told in an interview with Yahoo.

The Downtown Abbey star continued: "It was funny actually, the whole gimmick of the piece of hair being in the hat and we all just found it really humorous that this character would have this fake little bit of hair.”

As per Michelle, though the story of the 2025 flick is intense, but there is a lot of humour involved behind it.

Directed by Mel Gibson, Wahlberg starrer is all set to release on January 24, 2025.