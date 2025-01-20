Shannon Beador throws shade at Alexis Bellino after latter's 'RHOC' exit

Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino have locked horns for years on 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino never concealed their contempt for each other. So, it was no surprise that when Bellino was fired from the show, fans raised their eyebrows at her arch nemesis.

However, Beador is making it clear she had no hand in Alexis Bellino’s departure from the hit Bravo reality TV show.

“I have zero power with the network or production or anyone, and I would never want to interfere with someone’s livelihood,” Beador, 60, told Us Weekly.

Despite denying involvement, the bravolebrity couldn’t resist taking a jab at her former co-star.

Referring to Bellino’s reunion comment about being a “TV star,” Beador quipped, “Alexis Bellino is a TV star, and she’s been a TV star for 15 years, so I’m sure she’ll get a new gig sometime very soon.”

Bellino, 48, announced her exit last month on the Going Rogue podcast, revealing she wasn’t invited back for the upcoming season. “It did not come as a shock,” she admitted, adding that her “hard conversation” with the network felt inevitable.

Bellino first appeared on RHOC as a full-time cast member in Seasons 5 through 8.

Her return for Season 18 as a “friend of” the cast was marked by a bitter feud with Beador, rooted in personal and financial drama. Bellino’s fiancé, John Janssen, had previously dated Beador and alleged that Beador stiffed him on a $75,000 loan for a facelift.

The matter was ultimately settled, but not without tarnishing relationships.