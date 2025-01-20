Kate and William's matchmaking prophecy fulfilled at St Andrews

When Kate Middleton and Prince William graduated together from St Andrews University, a speech by the Vice Chancellor seemed to foretell the future of the royal couple.



In 2005, Vice Chancellor Brian Lang addressed the graduating class, humorously highlighting the university's reputation as "Britain's top matchmaking university," where one in ten students eventually marries.

His lighthearted comments would later prove remarkably accurate for William and Kate, who went on to wed six years later in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The anecdote was chronicled by royal biographer Katie Nicholl in her book Kate: The Future Queen.

Reflecting on Mr. Lang's speech, she noted his words carried an unintended significance. Lang remarked, “You may have met your husband or wife here. St Andrews prides itself on fostering lifelong friendships and relationships, so we urge you to go forth and multiply.”

Little did he know how true that statement would become for the future king and queen.

Graduation day was a proud occasion for both families. William’s guests included the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla, all of whom watched with pride as he received his degree.

Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, were also in attendance, beaming as their daughter accepted her diploma dressed elegantly in a black skirt and white blouse.

Katie Nicholl also recounted a touching moment during the ceremony when William greeted his grandmother with warmth and gratitude, saying, “Hello Granny, I’m so glad you could make it.”

The Queen, ever the supportive grandmother, reportedly beamed with pride for her grandson on his special day.