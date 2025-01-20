Jennifer Lopez’s views on ‘Unstoppable’ becoming most-streamed movie

Jennifer Lopez has recently expressed her gratitude to her fans who made her movie, Unstoppable the number 1 movie on Prime Video.
On January 19, the Maid in Manhattan actress posted a still picture of a movie scene, celebrating the win on her Instagram Story.
In the photo, she tagged the streamer, the leading actor Jharrel Jerome and the champion wrestler, Anthony Robles, on whom the biopic is based on.
In the caption, the Marry Me star wrote, “Thank you to everyone for watching. Especially my incredible fans.”
For the unversed, the movie is produced by Anthony alongside ex Ben Affleck and his production partner Matt Damon.
However, JLo didn’t tag or mention Ben or Matt in her caption.
This news came after it was reported that the actress and singer had been thriving her single life four months after filing for divorce from Ben.
It is pertinent to mention that JLo filed for divorce from Ben on the second anniversary of their wedding in August 2024.
Meanwhile, a source told US WEEKLY that JLO is “enjoying being single and is feeling herself”.
The source further said that the musician’s main priority is to “work on big movie projects and enjoy showing how amazing she looks”.
