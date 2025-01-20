Kate Middleton sends cryptic message to Prince Harry ahead of UK return

Kate Middleton is seemingly reaching out to her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry as he is set to make his return to UK.

The Princess of Wales previously shared a close bond with the Duke of Sussex, before he married Meghan Markle. A rift reportedly started between the two women amid Sussex wedding preparations and it has continued to deepen, leading Harry and Meghan to exit the family altogether.

Following her cancer diagnosis last year, Kate has been reflecting on the royal feud, especially between Harry and Prince William, and has been acting as a ‘peacemaker’ between the siblings, per insiders.

While Kate’s relationship did not pan out to be a friendly one with Meghan, she had good relations with Prince Harry’s former flames, especially Chelsy Davy – who is often dubbed as Harry’s ‘the one that got away’.

Princess Kate seems to have shown a gesture of support for Chelsy during her special appearance at Sandringham, as the royal family took their annual Christmas walk.

Princess Charlotte was spotted wearing a dainty £1,500 necklace reportedly designed by Chelsy Davy.

According to jewellery expert Tobias Kormind, via GB News, the jewellery was “most likely a present from the family, and very possibly from her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

This would mean that it was a conscious choice. Despite Prince Harry’s split in 2011 with Chelsy, Kate’s relationship appears to have remained cordial with her.

Moreover, the timing of the subtle message would also suggest that Kate is still making a bid to offer support to Harry, who appears to have been “sidelined” by Meghan.