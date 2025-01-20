Kensington Palace issues William, Kate’s statement for Duchess Sophie

Prince William and Kate Middleton penned a public message for the Duchess of Edinburgh to mark a big milestone moment in her life.

On Saturday, the office of King Charles had issued an honorary message for Sophie, ahead of her 60th birthday.

Following suit, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a message for Prince Edward’s wife.

“Wishing The Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday today!” the message read alongside a red balloon and a cake emoji.

In the monarch’s tribute for the Duchess, Buckingham Palace had released never-before-seen photos of the royal.

Prince Edward and Sophie are understood to have a very close friendship and it has only grown ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their senior royal positions to settle in the US to start their independent lives the US.

The statement also comes amid reports that Sophie is set to have a more prominent role in the royal family. According to a report by RadarOnline, King Charles is planning to give Sophie the recognition that she deserves.

Moreover, William is also making big plans for Sophie and Edward’s children, Lady Louise and Viscount James.