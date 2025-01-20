Duchess Sophie's new title from King Charles: Expert shares exciting details

King Charles sends upsetting message to Duchess Sophie on 60th birthday

Duchess Sophie seemingly received upsetting news from the royal family as she is celebrating her 60th birthday.

As per Royal Insider, the former royal butler Grant Harrold claimed that the mother-of-two might not receive a new title on her milestone by King Charles.

However, he revealed that the King and his wife Queen Camilla would definitely give special gifts to the Duchess and might throw an intimate party at the Clarence House.

At the start of his conversation, the royal family's well-wisher showered praises on the Duchess for not creating "any fuss" and always being a "humble" royal figure.

"She’s very dedicated to her job, her husband, her family and was very dedicated to the late queen. She’s now very dedicated to her brother-in-law," Grant said.

The former butler added that Sophie, who is a senior member of the royal family, has become a "very important and crucial" royal, especially after the monarch and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2025.

Notably, Grant addressed the growing rumours about Sophie's new title, saying, "Regarding the speculation she will get a new title, I don’t think she will as now the Duchess of Edinburgh following the passing of Queen Elizabeth and that’s a big title."

Moreover, the British etiquette expert revealed that the royal family will not be giving any more "responsibilities" to the Duchess as "she and Edward already do a lot and have taken on more over the years."