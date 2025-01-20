Chris Columbus talks casting Cillian Murphy as Voldemort per fan demand

Chris Columbus opens about fan casting rumours of Cillian Murphy as Voldemort

Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two films of Harry Potter franchise, shared his thoughts on the fan speculations over casting Cillian Murphy as Voldemort.

"Well, Cillian is one of my favorite actors, so that would be amazing," the filmmaker said during a conversation with the People Magazine at Los Angeles premiere of Nosferatu.

The Home Alone director also shared rare details from the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

"I think it's a spectacular idea, because there's a certain restriction when you're making a film," said the Pixels filmmaker.

Discussing the “restrictions”, he said that his two films were almost "two hours and 40 minutes" long and they "tried to get as much of the book in as possible."

He noted that the upcoming series will have "the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book" noting that it can get "all the stuff" and "great scenes" that were left behind in the films.

"I look forward to seeing what they're trying to do with it. I think it's great," Columbus told the outlet.

The Harry Potter TV adaptation was first announced in 2021. The casting call to find the next Harry, Hermione and Ron was put out in September, 2024, in UK and Ireland. The series is set to debut on HBO Max in 2026.