Matthew McConaughey nominates Anthony Hopkins for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Matthew McConaughey with Anthony Hopkins

Matthew McConaughey wants Anthony Hopkins as the “Sexiest Man Alive”.

On Sunday, January 19, McConaughey, 55, shared a series of images on Instagram from the 2025 Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, alongside some of his celebrity friends.

In a playful caption, he nominated Anthony Hopkins for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive title.

The first photo featured McConaughey and Hopkins, both dressed in black suits, with Hopkins, 87, wrapping his arm around McConaughey’s shoulder as the Sing 2 star pointed at him with a smile.

The carousel also included a selfie with Morgan Freeman and a candid shot of Martin Lawrence adjusting McConaughey’s bowtie.

McConaughey, Hopkins, and Freeman shared the screen in Steven Spielberg's 1997 historical drama Amistad, making the gathering a mini-reunion.

In his caption, McConaughey humorously commented on each photo, "1. it’s past time this Sir is Peoples Sexiest Man Alive / 2. 1st class legend mensch / 3. I mean, who else you want straightening your tie before you hit the stage?"

McConaughey’s endorsement for Hopkins comes nearly two decades after he himself was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2005.

Reflecting on the title in a 2024 interview with the outlet, he said, "People tell me, 'You're no longer the Sexiest Man Alive, McConaughey,' for the last 19 years, every time someone else has been crowned. And I say, 'Well, I'm still alive. Come on!'"

He added with a laugh, "If you're named it and you're still alive, you're still Sexiest Man Alive. That was my joke going forward with everything."