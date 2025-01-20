New Critics Choice Awards 2025 date announced after two delays

Chelsea Handler will host the 2025 Critics Choice Awards for the third consecutive year

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards are officially a go!

After two delays caused by the devastating Los Angeles fires, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards finally has a new date: February 7.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler for the third consecutive year, the ceremony will broadcast live on E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, starting at 7 PM ET/PT.

Initially planned for January 12, the event was rescheduled twice due to safety concerns as fires ravaged nearby Pacific Palisades. With the venue dangerously close to affected areas, organisers prioritised safety, pushing the star-studded evening to its new February date.

In a statement, the Critics Choice Association shared, “The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards will now take place on Friday, February 7, 2025.”

The event will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day. However, the Live from E!: Critics Choice Awards red carpet special has been canceled.

The fires have disrupted several high-profile events in LA, including the BAFTA Tea Party and the AFI Awards. Even Beyoncé postponed a January 14 announcement following her Christmas Day NFL halftime performance.

As of Friday, fire containment efforts continue, with the Palisades Fire at 31% containment and the Eaton Fire at 65%, according to Watch Duty.