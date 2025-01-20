Meghan Markle's bid to 'revive her image' fails before it even begins

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex we are attempting to 'rebrand' themselves

Meghan Markle’s public image makeover hits a setback as bullying allegations resurface.

A recent Vanity Fair profile marking five years since Meghan and Prince Harry’s departure from royal life has reignited allegations of bullying, leaving her rebranding attempt in jeopardy.

Former staff claim their experiences working with the Duchess of Sussex were so distressing they required “therapy,” echoing past accusations from her time at Kensington Palace.

Royal expert Tom Bower called the new revelations "devastating," noting how they undermine Meghan’s efforts to present herself as a loving and approachable figure.

“The revival of her image of the Difficult Duchess who torments her staff into seeking therapy to alleviate the misery of working for Meghan is a disaster,” Bower said.

Meghan’s upcoming Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan — set to launch in March — was meant to “re-brand” her “as a loving, caring Californian mother and wife.” However, early reactions to the project have been lukewarm, with some critics describing it as "saccharine and silly."

Further complicating matters, Prince Harry was portrayed in the Vanity Fair article as “lost, out of his depth, and naive” which further damaged their joint public persona.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned that their brand is struggling to gain traction. “The bullying claims overshadow their philanthropic efforts, making it harder for them to rebuild public trust,” he said.

As their Netflix deal nears its end, experts believe the streaming giant may reconsider its partnership with the Sussexes, per Fitzwilliams.