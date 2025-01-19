Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s love story a Hollywood stunt?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s whirlwind romance took the world by storm when speculations first began to swirl. The internet went wild at the sight of the beauty mogul and the talented actor as a couple.

But as the weeks go by, some are starting to question if this picture-perfect relationship is all it seems.

On Wednesday, the lovebirds were spotted together in Paris during his promo tour for A Complete Unknown. With her signature pout on display, the fashion icon stayed close to her boyfriend's side as they faced a swarm of paparazzi capturing the romantic moment.

It’s been a couple of weeks since the couple was last seen together. In the meantime, Jenner has been turning up the heat, making sure the spark between her and him was obvious at their star-studded Golden Globes outing.

Although the Wonka star is praised as one of the best actors of his generation, he reportedly doesn't quite seem like the right match for The Kardashians star.

According to DailyMail, there’s been a plenty of talk about their relationship for a while now which suggests that the couple has been spotted together only a handful of times since they were first linked in April 2023.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet hardly ever spotted on casual coffee runs or leaving each other’s homes. Instead, their relationship seems to revolve around carefully staged moments at big public events, from the US Open to Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert.

This kind of "showmance" is common in Hollywood, where celebrities often feel the pressure to keep their personal lives just as glamorous as their on-screen personas.