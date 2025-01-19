Charles, William's clash over unexpected indulgence in rare Palace moment!

Royal chef shared a surprising story involving the King and Prince William

Mervyn Wycherley, who served at the palace for an impressive 33 years, has revealed some fascinating behind-the-scenes moments from his time working with the royal family.

One such moment involved a clash between King Charles and Prince William over an unexpected indulgence.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Mervyn shared a surprising story involving the King and Prince William, centered around a "treat" the prince enjoyed that King Charles didn't quite approve of.

As Prince William grew older, he developed a fondness for casual, fast food like pizza and burgers, a stark contrast to the formal meals at Kensington Palace.

Former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe recalls a memorable incident when William returned from a visit to a famous burger joint, known for its celebrity clientele, with his choice of food in hand.

King Charles, unimpressed, questioned his son’s food choices, noting that the palace had a team of skilled chefs ready to provide high-end meals at any time.

“And I remember coming back from the pizza place and the burger bar in Kensington High Street, which was Bill Wyman's place, The Rolling Stones, The Sticky Fingers.

Charles said to William, ‘I don't know why you eat that food when I have this marvelous army of chefs at Kensington Palace’.

This lighthearted tension between father and son was a rare glimpse into their contrasting preferences, as William embraced more relaxed meals while Charles held firmly to royal traditions.