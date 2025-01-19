Christopher Abbott unleashes dark chapter of 'Wolf Man' terror

Christopher Abbott, known for his powerful performances in both films and television world, has recently opened up about the nerve-racking experience he had while filming Wolf Man.

The actor revealed that stepping into his role for the movie was a terrifying journey that pushed him out of his comfort zone.

In Wolf Man, Abbott takes on terrifying challenge of transforming into a monster. Alongside him are Julia Garner and newcomer Matilda Frith, who also bring their talents to the move.

To pull off his role, the actor had to sit through hours of intense makeup work, making sure he truly became monster.

"There's a lot of sugar in that blood stuff" he shared.

"There is one scene... where I am gnawing on my leg," he recalled and added: "It's scary and all that stuff but it is also ridiculous."

"Research-wise, it's the first time I have had to research more national geographic type stuff than other movies."

Abbott went on saying: "There are different levels as the process is happening there is maybe 80 percent human, 20 percent animal and then that shifts."

Despite the fear, Christopher Abbott acknowledged how rewarding it was to face these challenges head-on. The experience was a "real eye-opener" for him and one that left a lasting mark.