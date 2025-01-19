Ben Affleck appears distressed on outing with Samuel amid fires

Ben Affleck steps out with son Samuel amid devastating LA wildfires

Ben Affleck seemed stressed as he was spotted on a casual stroll with son Samuel, and their dog in their neighbourhood.

The 52-year-old actor was likely annoyed to be caught by photographers as he made his way through the Brentwood area in Los Angeles, on Saturday, January 18th.

The Gone Girl star sported black trousers, a navy blue and tan cardigan, and beige bomber jacket as he kept himself warm for the walk.

While the 12-year-old wore plaid trousers and a plain grey hoodie for the outing, as seen in fan-posted pictures on social media.

The father-son duo went out to walk their dog after an undeniably tough week as they were forced to evacuate their homes following by the LA wildfires.

Affleck was however, allowed to make a safe return home by January 8th.

The Good Will Hunting actor’s house was later raided by FBI officials, to discuss an unauthorized activity in the area, which might have been captured in his CCTV footage.

Aside from Samuel, Affleck also shares shares daughters 18-year-old Violet, and 15-year-old Seraphina, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.