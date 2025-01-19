Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce re-ignite engagement rumours with subtle detail

Taylor Swift fans think Travis Kelce has put a ring on her finger

Taylor Swift fans are convinced Travis Kelce has asked made the big move by putting a ring on her finger.

The 35-year-old pop superstar showed off a ring on her ring finger as she went out for dinner with her parents and friend Ashley Avignone in New York City on Friday, January 17th.

Eagle-eyed Swifties were quick to spot the jewellery on her finger and took to social media to express their excitement.

“Oh that’s a pretty interesting one bestie,” one fan wrote on X.

“Firmly believe its already locked down & they are at least engaged. Theyll reveal to fans when they need to or its the right time with their respective careers,” added another.

“He’s def buying her lots of jewelry. He loves spending cash and being showy for his Queen. Fun to see her loved loudly,” a third noted.

However, another speculated, “Traditionally, these bands are thought of as a ‘pre-engagement ring’ as they signify devotion or ‘promise’ for a future engagement.”

Fans have been questioning the NFL star to pop the question since the couple started dating in 2023.

An insider told Page Six that “The engagement is happening soon,” last August, however, the lovebirds haven’t made any official announcements yet.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the Grotesquerie star fueled the flames of rumours once again when Swift was spotted seemingly hiding her ring finger at her Eras Tour wrap party last December.