Gwen Stefani confirms No Doubt reunion for LA Wildfire charity concert

The charity concert will take place at the Inuit Dome in Inglewood California on January 30

No Doubt is getting back together for a special cause.

On January 30, Gwen Stefani’s iconic band will reunite for a rare performance at FireAid L.A at the Inuit Dome in Inglewood, California, January 30, a star-studded concert raising funds for Southern California wildfire relief.

The 55-year-old musician confirmed the news by sharing a snapshot of Fire Aid’s announcement on her Instagram Stories on January 18 alongside a white heart emoji.

The benefit concert aims to support rebuilding efforts for communities devastated by recent wildfires in Southern California, which claimed over two dozen lives and displaced thousands, including local celebrities.

In addition to No Doubt, the show will feature Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young sharing the stage again, alongside an impressive lineup that includes Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Green Day, and more. Fans can also look forward to collaborations like Dave Matthews Band teaming up with John Mayer.

Tickets go on sale January 22, with a global audience able to tune in via Apple Music, Netflix, and other platforms.

Reflecting on their last reunion at Coachella, Stefani said performing together felt like no time had passed.

“Performing at Coachella and feeling all that love for us after all this time was kind of overwhelming,” the former The Voice coach recently told BANG.