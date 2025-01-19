Jennifer Lopez finally finds new love after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly found new love in Kevin Costner after Ben Affleck divorce
A source spilled to Star magazine that Kevin and JLo reportedly seeing each other, eventually sparking romance rumours.
Earlier in December, both stars were spotted having a drink and chatting at the bar inside of Western clothing store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colo.
“Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man,” said an insider
The source close to JLo noted that Kevin is a good match for the actress as he commands a “huge amount of respect” in the entertainment industry.
The news came after sources alleged that Kevin and JLo’s friends believed that they would make a “super fun match”.
For the unversed, Kevin’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner was finalised in February 2024 while JLo’s divorce from Ben was made official in December 2024. signed this past month.
Another source spoke to Life & Style magazine that Kevin “was hugely flattered” after JLo praised the actor for his hit show, Yellowstone.
Meanwhile, the source revealed that both stars are still at the beginning stages of their relationship.
