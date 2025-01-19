Meghan Markle rejected late Queen’s trusted ally Sophie’s mentorship offer

The Duchess of Edinburgh has become a key figure within the Royal Family, often praised for her calm demeanor and ability to handle public duties with grace.



However, Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, the late Queen’s youngest son, admits her journey to mastering royal life was not without challenges.



After transitioning from a successful career in public relations to her new role as a full-time royal, Sophie candidly shared that it "took her a while to find her feet."

Now, as she celebrates her 60th birthday tomorrow, the Duchess is seen as one of the monarchy’s most reliable and steadfast members.

When Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced, the late Queen suggested Sophie as a mentor to help guide the new royal through the challenges of royal life.

Sophie, with her years of experience, was seen as the perfect figure to offer support and advice.

According to royal biographer Gyles Brandreth in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the Queen believed Sophie could help Meghan adjust to her new role.

The late monarch reportedly said, “Sophie can help show you the ropes.” However, Meghan declined the offer, making it clear that she preferred to rely on her husband, Prince Harry, instead.

Reflecting on their different experiences, Sophie once acknowledged the challenges Meghan and Harry faced. Speaking in an interview, she said: “I had five years to adjust to royal life. During our six-month engagement, I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. But not everyone’s journey unfolds the same way.”

Despite the initial distance, Sophie was one of the first royals to extend support to Meghan and Harry. In 2019, she visited the couple at Frogmore Cottage shortly after the birth of their son, Archie, demonstrating her characteristic warmth and compassion.

Today, Sophie’s transformation into a trusted and indispensable member of the Royal Family is a testament to her dedication and adaptability, making her a quiet but powerful force within the monarchy.