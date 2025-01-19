Kylie Jenner's stunning look with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber steals spotlight

Kylie Jenner has made an enthralling appearance sister alongside Kendell Jenner and daughter Stormi in Aspen, leaving fans drooled over her bold looks.

The 27-year-old flaunted sensual little black dress while enjoying dinner at Casa Tua Restaurant, braving the cold weather of the city.

She complimented her spellbinding outfit with long fur coat and accessorized her all over look with trendy sunglasses and sheer tights with shiny heels.

Her daughter Stormi, who is 6-year-old, donned a silver puffed jacket, holding her mother’s hand as they head towards dinner.

Kendall, 29, opted minimalist look, as she paired a fitted black coat with boots for a chic, as they left the restaurant and navigated the snowy streets.

The sisters were joined by their close friend Hailey Bieber, completing the ultimate girls’ night out in the picturesque mountain town.

The outing comes after Kylie was recently criticized for her environmental impact, with some labeling her a "climate criminal" following her private jet’s 11th flight since the beginning of the year, just hours after she posted about relief efforts for the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Despite the controversy, Kylie Jenner’s Aspen appearance demonstrated her signature blend of elegance and bold fashion choices.