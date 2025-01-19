‘Gladiator II’ set for online streaming debut after theatrical success

'Gladiator II' is set to make its online streaming debut

Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s critically acclaimed film, is set to make its streaming debut in the U.S. and Canada after dominating cinemas for nearly two and a half months.

The historic movie will premiere on Paramount+ on January 21st, an impressive box office run as it grossed over $455 million via Paramount Pictures.

The sequel of 2000s Gladiator also garnered nominations for Golden Globes, BAFTA Film Award, SAG Award and Critic’s Choice Award. The film was also named one of the National Board of Review’s Top Ten Films of 2024.

The movie's logline reads, “After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

Recently, Gladiator II achieved a major milestone, by closing the box office gap between itself and its critically acclaimed part one.

The film stars Paul Mescal in the lead role, whose performance received mixed reviews, while the majority of praise was directed towards Denzel Washington, according to Collider.

In addition to Mescal and Washington, the Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.