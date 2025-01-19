King Charles ‘considers’ Princess Anne demands as he assigns her big task

King Charles is seemingly working to placate the situation with his sister Princess Anne as she urges the monarch to take an immediate action.

The Princess Royal, who has been dubbed as the ‘hardest working royal’ since the time of her late mother Queen Elizabeth’s reign, is now asking the monarch to grant her the reward for her years of loyalty.

Before Charles takes a decision over his sister’s ultimatum, he is trying to stall the situation by assigning her a big task in the coming week.

Anne will be making her first foreign trip of the year on January 21st to South Africa and will be representing Charles to commemorate more than 1,700 predominantly Black South Africans who died in World War I in 1914.

The poignant event has been dubbed as the Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial.

Meanwhile, Charles will be undertaking a sombre trip of his own to Poland to mark the Holocaust Memorial Day just few days later.

According to a RadarOnline report, Anne is having a change of heart for her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, and wants them to have royal titles as well.

“For the first time, all of them, especially Anne, started to wonder if it was a mistake to keep them 'duty' free,” an insider told the outlet. “Having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help this past year.”

The source noted that Anne’s duty is “to ensure the King's needs are met and she does worry about the pressure Charles has put himself under this year.”

As the monarch continues his cancer treatment, it is possible that he would consider his favourite niece in a more prominent royal role. However, now it remains to be seen if that aligns with Zara’s own plans with husband Mike Tindall.