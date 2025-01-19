Katy Perry addresses Taylor Swift’s meetup after bitter feud

Katy Perry sings praises for Taylor Swift

Katy Perry reveals she’s moved on from her feud with Taylor Swift over the years.

Speaking to UK radio station Capital, the singer expressed her excitement for attending Taylor’s Eras Tour in Sydney last year.

“I actually went and did a show in Australia very quickly and I had one day off before the show and I was like, ‘Hey girl, I'm gonna come to the show,’” said the 40-year-old.

Katy recalled, “And [Swift] was so excited and I was so excited.”

Sharing her thoughts on Taylor’s fans, the E.T. singer called it “an adorable sweet community” as she remembered about swapping bracelets with Swifties at the concert.

In February 2024, Katy said that people offered her bracelets including Rita Ora as well during Taylor’s tour.

Katy stated, “I loved it. It's just like a community; it's an adorable sweet community.”

While gushing over Taylor, the Roar crooner added, “I got to see her and we got to catch up and I love her so much.”

Katy’s attendance at Taylor’s Eras Tour came after the musicians improved their friendship following a previous public feud.

In July 2020, the Dark Horse singer addressed her friendship with Taylor after ending feud.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, Katy admitted she’s happy to get the opportunity to make up publicly and be an example of redemption for young girls.

“I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other,” added the songstress.