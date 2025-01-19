Robert Downey Jr, Anthony Michael Hall recall ‘SNL’s worst season

Robert Downy Jr, Anthony Michael Hall recall 'out of the body experience' at 'SNL' season 11

Robert Downey Jr. and Anthony Michael Hall reminisced their time on the Saturday Night Live’s widely regarded worst season, despite of having a line-up of some of the most recognisable faces.

“I'm proud to be a part of it. It was like an out-of-body experience,” said Hall as he recalled his single season cast in Peacock docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night’s fourth and final episode, titled Season 11: The Weird Year.

“I remember just being shocked,” as it meant “so much to me as a kid growing up in New York,” The Breakfast Club star shared.

After joining the cast, he tried to get his Weird Science co-star and best friend, Downey Jr, on the show.

“Michael Hall said to me, I'm gonna go do SNL. I'm gonna get you an audition and I bet you're gonna get yourself on the show too,” Downey Jr recalled.

This short stint on SNL became a pivotal moment in RDJ’s life, as he later went on to become a Marvel superhero and only SNL cast member to win an Oscar.

"Still waiting for that b--tard to repay a favour, 40 years later," Hall joked. "Come on Iron Man, you got it in ya."

The season 11 of Saturday Night Live which aired from 1985-86, was considered a weird year as it faced a series of challenges, including the departure of Eddie Murphy.

Even though the new cast members like Downey Jr and Hall tried to save it, the show was briefly cancelled until NBC decided to give SNL one final chance.