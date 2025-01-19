Sarah Ferguson issues emotional statement after King Charles stern move

Sarah Ferguson opens up about 'family support' in 'hard' times

Sarah Ferguson opened up about 'hard' times as King Charles took a stern decision for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess of York made an emotional confession about her battle with two cancer during an interview with The Sunday Times.

For the unversed, in the summer of 2023, it was announced that Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sadly, in January last year, the Duchess was also diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Speaking of her struggles, the mother-of-two said, "It was hard. I’m generally a positive person but cancer is like a bomb going off in your life."

Moreover, Sarah revealed that her family "have been an immense support to me through this period."

The Duchess shared that she "used meditation and mindfulness to help stay positive and balanced."

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah's heartfelt statement came after a royal commentator, Ephraim Hardcastle, told Daily Mail that King Charles has no intention to grant a more prominent role in the royal family to Beatrice and Eugenie.