Josh Gad opens up about his 'worst' film experience

Josh Gad reflects on highs and lows of his career

Josh Gad has revealed the name of a movie that stands out as his worst filmmaking experience.

In his memoir, In Gad We Trust, released on January 14, the actor candidly reflected on the ups and downs of his career.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gad deemed Mardi Gras: Spring Break as "the single worst movie I have made — and will hopefully ever make — in my life."

In the film, Gad plays Bump, one of three college friends who embark on a wild adventure to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

The movie, a typical post-American Pie-frat-boy comedy, follows the trio as they seek out lewd fun, with Gad’s character famously declaring, "I wanna make Mardi Gras my b----!"

Despite enjoying the camaraderie on set with talents like Regina Hall and writer Josh Heald, Gad described the filmmaking process as a nightmare.

"Experience of making the film was a waking nightmare, with nonstop studio interference where we would literally have scenes written by the studio head sent for us to do the next day," Gad recalled.

The film, which follows the frathouse comedy trend of the time, failed to resonate with critics and audiences alike.

Gad lamented the movie as "big, broad, unmeaningful comedy" that lacked input from the creative team, resulting in an overall disappointing experience.