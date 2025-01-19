King Charles makes huge change to Buckingham Palace ahead of Harry’s visit

King Charles is putting Palace aides to work on a massive change that he has ordered just as Prince Harry’s UK visit inches closer.

The monarch, who met his youngest son last year in February for mere 30 minutes following his cancer diagnosis, is set to implement a new system for the Palace which aligns with his principles.

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for his legal battle against the British tabloids in February and he had been offered to stay at the Palace on the request of the monarch.

Charles, who had been longtime environmentalist, is set to make switch 71 gas-powered lanterns in Buckingham Palace’s courtyards to more energy efficient LED bulbs.

The move is set to be in accordance with the Government’s environmental aims on the agenda, per The Sun.

The new illuminations are planned for the Forecourt and Ambassador’s Court within Buckingham Palace.

However, it is uncertain how long the changes will take to come into effect as a source points out a lengthy process.

“How many officials does it take to change a royal lightbulb?” an insider quipped. “Far too many it seems!”

Palace aides will first be seeking the views of the Historic England, the Metropolitan Police, the Gardens Trust, the Royal Parks and the National Amenity Societies. The application will then go through planning officials at Westminster Council.

Any “comments or observations” that need to be made before the changes will be submitted by the end of the month before a final decision is made.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry would already be done with his visit. However, insiders had revealed that the Duke of Sussex will not be staying at the Palace any way as a “protest”.