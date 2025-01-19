Travis Kelce's post-game comment is music to Taylor Swift fans' ears

Over the past two years, Travis Kelce has benefited from everything, really everything.

During that time, Kelce won two Super Bowls, started a hugely popular podcast with his brother Jason, and began dating Taylor Swift, a worldwide celebrity.

It's clear that Kelce's association with Swift has made him well-known worldwide. Swifties all around the world are now keeping a close check on almost all of his activities.

Kelce's new admirers took notice when he helped the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

And immediately following the game, they occurred to observe something he said that caught their attention.

After a performance that included seven receptions, 117 yards, and one score, a reporter asked Kelce if he felt like he was 25 years old again.

His response: "22, baby. 22."

Swift's admirers immediately noticed that Kelce's remark was a direct reference to the song "22." The song's lyrics commemorate turning twenty-two and all of its highs and lows.

On Saturday, Kelce undoubtedly had a "up" because he was completely in control and led both teams in every receiving category.

Since he spends a large portion of the regular season honing his skills and conditioning for the final stretch, Kelce is known to turn it on during the playoffs.

This marks the Chiefs' sixth consecutive appearance in the AFC Championship game.