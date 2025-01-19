Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams split after emotional restaurant breakdown

Irish actor Paul Mescal may be single once more after reports of a breakup sparked by his most recent outing with fiancée Gracie Abrams.

According to reports, the 28-year-old Normal People actor and the 25-year-old daughter of Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams were eating at a restaurant in London when people noticed a quarrel, what appeared to be a breakup.

Singer Gracie reportedly broke down in tears before leaving the restaurant.

Before things took a drastic turn, it was reported by other diners that Paul had his "head in his hands as Gracie just sat there crying" at one point.

Paul and the Tough Love singer were reportedly enjoying a meal at Jolene, a bakery-turned-restaurant in Newington Green, North London.

"She was crying so much that he then started to cry too," one onlooker claims. "She eventually got up and walked out of the restaurant while they were halfway through their meal and he was left to pay the bill before leaving shortly afterwards."

They continue by telling the MailOnline that "it looked like a break-up" and that other patrons in the restaurant were taken aback by how public Paul and Gracie's exchange was.

Before they broke up in December 2022, Paul, the star of Gladiator II, was romantically involved with Phoebe Bridgers, an American musician, for around two years.