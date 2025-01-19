Christina Haack goes Instagram official with new love interest

Christina Haack makes her new romance Instagram official

Christina Haack went Instagram official with a new love interest after finalising her third divorce.

Taking over to her Instagram stories, the Christina on the Coast star reshared her new boyfriend Christopher Larocca’s post on Saturday, January 18.

The snapshot featured seemingly his-and-hers cocktail placed on a counter of a glamorous bar, Larocca tagged his new girlfriend and the Bvlgari Hotel in Paris.

In the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to their new relationship, the HGTV star shared the same story on her official social media account.

The subtle move to confirm her romance came after People confirmed the new romance on January 10.

Haack has reportedly been dating Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex, for about three months -the time when news of their relationship went public for the first time.

In addition, photos made rounds on social media showcasing the pair enjoying an Italian getaway allegedly together in October 2024.

The series of pictures included one of them walking down the street holding hands. Haack and Larocca reportedly got cosy at a holiday party in December as well.

Notably, the pair went Instagram official six months after Haack parted ways from estranged husband Josh Hall in July 2024.