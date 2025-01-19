Zara Tindall takes key decision after Princess Anne's plea to King Charles

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike's future plans have been made public after a report that Princess Anne made an emotional appeal to King Charles about her children.

For the uninitiated, the power couple loves to travel across the world for their love of horse racing. The parents of three children spent most of their January in Australia for the Magic Millions Racecourse.

There were speculations that Mike and Zara might leave the UK permanently as the two are also not active members of the royal family and live an independent life.

Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that the pair will not permanently relocate to Australia.

He said, "I wouldn't have thought so. I'd have thought they've got the balance they want, and also they're forceful enough people to make sure they do get that balance."

The royal commentator added, "They're not constrained by being working roles or anything like that. So it's really entirely up to them."

"There's nothing specific keeping them from what they're doing. If they were working royals, that would be very different, and they're not," Richard shared.

It is pertinent to note that these comments came after Radar Online claimed that Princess Anne urged his cancer-stricken brother King Charles to give royal titles to her kids, Zara and Peter Phillips.