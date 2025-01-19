Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Lawsuit uncovers dirty claims

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Lawsuit claims gets dirty

Blake Lively gets smeared by Justin Baldoni with another bombshell lawsuit.

In addition to sexual harassment, Lively's lawsuit against director and co-star Baldoni of It Ends with Us last month claimed that the actress had been the target of a coordinated effort by dishonest public relations to malign her after she lodged a complaint.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Baldoni has now retaliated by suing Lively and her star husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging that they are defaming him.

The documents even claim how Lively's PR “escalated the false narrative by telling…[a] reporter that Blake was 'sexually assaulted'—an unsubstantiated accusation that not even Lively had gone so far as to claim, designed to destroy Baldoni and his reputation.”

Blake's 'two' heroes

Baldoni accused Lively of re-writing a key scene - and roping in Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift to convince him to allow the changes.

The papers claim: “Lively summoned Baldoni to her New York penthouse where Baldoni was greeted by Ryan Reynolds, who launched into enthusiastic praise for Lively’s version of the scene. Hours later, as the meeting was ending, a famous, and famously close, friend of Reynolds and Lively, walked into the room and similarly began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script.”

Baldoni's body-shaming comments

Lively alleges that Baldoni fat-shamed her by asking his trainer about her weight, but Baldoni insists that it was related to his bad back as he needed to prepare for a lifting sequence in the film.

Film's producer faced 'inappropriate limitations'

Baldoni alleges that ahead of the premiere for the movie, Lively 'threatened that if Baldoni attended the premiere, she and the majority of the cast would boycott.

“Finally, through Sony, Wayfarer persuaded Lively to "permit" Baldoni and the Wayfarer team, along with their friends and family, to attend—though only under demeaning and humiliating conditions,” the lawsuit claims.

Lively's masterful tact

The Gossip Girl alum was “increasingly stringent in the demands she imposed on the production,” the papers claim. The lawsuit alleges: “ She rewrote her own dialogue constantly, and took it upon herself to make unilateral changes to other characters’ lines, effectively rewriting the script day by day. This pattern of domineering interference caused unending interruptions to the production process, leading to entirely unnecessary stress, chaos, and delays."

Baldoni's uninvited 'visits and jokes'

According to the documents, the contrary is true, despite Lively's assertion that Baldoni inappropriately appeared during romantic sequences and entered her cosmetics trailer without permission while she was nude.

He apparently laughed off Lively's jokes about his nose during these scenes, even going so far as to say that he ought to have plastic surgery.

The papers allege: “Moreover, it was Lively who engaged in unchoreographed kissing scenes. One scene, again captured on camera, exhibits Lively pulling Baldoni in to kiss her. It is clear Lively was initiating unchoreographed kissing: In one take, she pulled Baldoni in and kissed him once; in another twice, and the number of kisses, entirely initiated by Lively, changed at her whim."