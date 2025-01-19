Henry Cavill embraces parenthood, welcomes first child with Natalie Viscuso

Natalie Viscuso and Henry Cavill are happy parents!

A source tells People magazine that the 41-year-old Man of Steel star and his partner have welcomed their first child together.

No additional information, such as the child's name, sex, or date of birth, has been disclosed.

Cavill and Viscuso are seen lugging a pram in Australia in pictures released by The Daily Mail on Saturday, January 18.

The actor is in the nation right now to shoot the Voltron live-action flick.

In April 2024, Cavill announced that he and Viscuso were expecting their first child.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that,” he told Access Hollywood at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's New York City premiere.

Shortly later, in anticipation of the birth of his first kid, the Argylle actor honoured Father's Day by soliciting fatherly advice from his Instagram followers.

In April 2021, Cavill and the Vertigo Entertainment producer made their relationship official on Instagram when they posed for a picture while playing chess.

"Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win? ," Viscuso captioned the post.