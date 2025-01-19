Buckingham Palace releases new photos of Duchess Sophie ahead of milestone

The Office of King Charles on Saturday released a delightful update for Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, to mark a special occasion.

The royal, who has been dubbed as the King’s ‘secret weapon’ in the monarchy by many experts, will soon be getting a special message from Charles for given her position in the royal family.

A photoshoot was conducted for Sophie at the Palace, which was then shared by the royal family.

“Ahead of The Duchess of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday on Monday, a new picture has been released. The photograph was taken at Bagshot Park in January by @christinaebenezer_,” the message read alongside the photos.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh was interested in Ebenezer’s creative style of photography and wanted to support a rising female photographer,” it continued.

“As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come.”

The update comes as a report suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton "get on really well" with Sophie and Prince Edward and when they ascend to the throne, they have plans to reward them with a prominent role in the monarchy, per royal expert Ingrid Seward.

It is anticipated that King Charles will be honouring Sophie on her milestone birthday on January 20th with a special message on Monday as well.