Taylor Swift fans claim ‘Reputation TV’ releases ‘SOON’ after subtle hints

Taylor Swift seemingly drops Easter Eggs for ‘Reputation’ re-recording with new move

Taylor Swift dropped multiple Easter Eggs during her recent outing for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), according to eagle-eyed fans.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was spotted in New York City on Friday, January 17th, as she went out for dinner with family and friends.

Swifties were quick to analyse the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s outfit for the outing which was based on a sleek all-black ensemble.

The 14-time-Grammy winner accessorised her outfit with knee-high boots, matching sheer stockings and handbag.

Swift wore her signature red lip as well as black nail paint.

The 2017 album which hasn’t been re-recoded yet, embodies a dark gothic aesthetic, including darker hues, leather, chains, and snakeskin.

Following the outing, fans took to social media and expressed their excitement about the possible hints at the release.

One fan wrote, “nails are BLACK, her outfit is black and gold, her new rep bodysuit was black and gold!”

“Reputation Taylor’s Version SOON!” added another.

“OH MY HOLY GOD HELP THIS IS SO REP CODED,” a third chimed in.

“It’s giving ‘look what you made me do’” and “Even her nails are giving reputation,” noted others.

“Obv Rep for being dragged into a lawsuit,” wrote one Swiftie, referring to the recent lawsuit Justin Baldoni filed, mentioning Swift, since one of the recurring themes in Reputation is being publicly criticised and blamed.

This comes after Baldoni alleged that Blake Lively threatened him with the influence of her bestfriend Swift’s support to pressurise him for her decisions in their movie It Ends With Us.