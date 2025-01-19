BTS leader RM sparks concern among fans with latest update

BTS leader RM’s single statement stirred a dense wave of concern among the fans.

While engaged in banter with his BTS bandmember J Hope over social media, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, sparked a worrisome reaction when J Hope inquired about his military discharge date.

"I can be discharged from the military," [as translated by Papago] RM, 30, replied, sending the concerned fans into a frenzy.

"It must truly be absolutely horrible for him," one fan claimed in the comments section of the Instagram post.

"Ok but in all seriousness i rly do worry abt his mental health in there like my goodness…" another wrote.

"Breaks my heart how many times joon has shown hes unhappy there [sic]," a third fan noted.

Meanwhile a fourth fan explained, "I am honestly worrying about him a little. I hope he’s been taking care of himself and his mental health properly."

"He’s spoken about his mental health issues openly before, and I’ve always related to how he felt (which is why I kind of have a soft spot for him)," they added.

A plethora of fans were concerned about RM’s mental health while he continues to serve in the military.

RM is expected to be released from military duties in June 2025, as for J Hope, he was discharged from the military on October 18, 2024.