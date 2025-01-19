Travis Kelce’s stylist reveals meaning behind red carpet gesture

Travis Kelce's stylist reveals secret fashion strategy during red carpet appearances

Travis Kelce, who is famous for his fashion sense on and off the screen, is very precise about his poses.

The 35-year-old NFL star has been photographed in multiple iconic fashion looks in his infamous suits at red carpet events, Eras Tour shows, and dates with popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Ahead of the Kansas City Cheifs’ playoff games, the tight end’s stylist Tom Marchitelli revealed his signature pose at red carpet events and recalled his experience designing suits for Kelce.

Marchitelli, who has known the Grotesquerie star "Before he was a household name" looked back at the time when he created "a suit for every road game" for Kelce with a total of approximately "eight suits that season," in conversation with People Magazine.

The designer noted, "When Travis stands on the red carpet, he always has his hands centered and rubs them. I asked him one day. I'm like, 'Why do you do that?' "

The athlete’s response was nothing short of “genius,” as he explained, "'Well, guys don't know what to do with their hands. And if you put your hands in the middle like that, it accentuates the cut of the suit.'"

Admitting his inspiration, Marchitelli told the outlet, "And now I always do it in my fit check videos."