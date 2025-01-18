Prince Harry’s rejection of Buckingham Palace offer sparks new debate

Prince Harry’s UK return sparks debate over security choices

Prince Harry is preparing to return to the UK for his upcoming High Court trial against News Group Newspapers, but he will make the journey without Meghan Markle or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel from his California home to attend the legal proceedings and has reportedly been granted “limited” police protection during his visit.

This comes after he lost a legal battle to restore taxpayer-funded security for his trips to the UK.

Despite being offered accommodations at Buckingham Palace, Harry has declined, opting instead to arrange his own lodging. His decision has sparked debate, with former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond criticising the move.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Bond said, 'Refusing the Palace’s offer of secure accommodations is a PR misstep. The Palace guarantees top-level security at no extra cost, so expecting additional police protection for a hotel stay seems unreasonable.'

Harry’s legal battle stems from a 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which ruled that he would no longer be entitled to the same level of publicly funded security after stepping down from royal duties.

In court documents, Harry has expressed deep concern for his children’s safety, stating that he feels the UK cannot provide adequate protection for them.

'It was with great sadness that my wife and I felt forced to step back and leave the country in 2020. The UK is my home,' he wrote in a statement.

As his February visit approaches, royal experts speculate whether this trip will shape Harry’s future decisions about returning to the UK with his family.

His ongoing security concerns and his decision to decline Buckingham Palace accommodations highlight the complexities of his relationship with the royal family and his efforts to navigate life outside the monarchy.