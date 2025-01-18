Kim Kardashian hints at new romance: Who’s the mystery man?

Kim Kardashian has once again set the internet buzzing, dropping hints that she might have a new special someone in her life.

The Kardashian reality star and business mogul recently shared cryptic messages and subtle clues, leaving fans eager to know who is the mystery man?

Kim recently dropped a hint about a new romance in the latest The Kardashians trailer, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

The 44-year-old star teases her fans that her romance is getting serious so much that she’s even thinking about adding extra closet space just for him.

In the clip, she was seen sizing up the space and casually saying: "To here, I make a whole 'his' closet."

"You must really like him" and Kim said: "He’ll be happy," replied her mother.

Later, addressing the camera directly, she said: "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me."

However, Kim Kardashian, who is known for keeping her personal life under wraps until she’s ready to share, has been dropping breadcrumbs that suggest she may not be single anymore.